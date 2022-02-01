Betty White's 100th birthday film will be released as planned

The film will premiere in theaters on Jan. 17 on what would have been White's 100th birthday.

LOS ANGELES — Fans can still celebrate the life of Betty White and mourn the loss of the Hollywood icon by seeing her 100th birthday film in theaters.

The beloved "Golden Girl" died Dec. 31 at the age of 99, just 18 days shy of her milestone birthday.

Despite her passing, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" will premiere in theaters on Jan. 17, 2022 — the day that would have made White a centenarian.

The film's producers, Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, confirmed the film would still premiere as planned and released the following statement on the event's website:

"Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the "luckiest broad on two feet” to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.

We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure.

This celebration of America’s sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White's amazing life and career. It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty's classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others. Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her. Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt—and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon."

Tampa Bay area Betty White enthusiasts can watch the celebratory film at many participating theaters. Hyde Park Cinebistro, AMC Regency 20, MC Sundial 12, Regal Park Place 16 and Regal Citrus Park 20 will showcase the celebration on Jan. 17, 2022.

Tickets are $13.38 dollars and can be bought online.