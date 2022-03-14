Animated series set in San Antonio, Undone, renewed for second season

Amazon says it's a "half-hour, genre-bending, animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma."

SAN ANTONIO — Several details in this article are from Gizmodo. You can find their original story here.

An Amazon show called Undone has been renewed for a second season. And the show's main character is a 28-year-old woman who lives in San Antonio.

In 2019, Amazon released the show. It's an animated series about a woman named Alma, played by Rosa Salazar, who got into a car crash and found she could move through time.

Amazon says it's a "half-hour, genre-bending, animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma."

It details that she develops a new ability in order to find out the truth about her father's death following her near-death experience.

After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father’s death.

The show was created by BoJack Horseman’s Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksburg. Details on the show's renewal had been nonexistent until this weekend at SXSW.

For season two of Undone, Alma is once again traveling through time, though under different circumstances for her second outing. Whereas the first season saw her investigate the circumstances of her father’s (Bob Odenkirk) death, this new journey will see her dig deeper into her whole family after looking through a portal allowed her to see something tied to her family.

You can read the full season two description on Gizmodo's website here.