SAN ANTONIO — Three years ago today, severe thunderstorms developed into a line and packed a punch as they moved northeast over South Texas. There were 74 hail, wind and tornado reports combined from Oklahoma to Texas.

The National Weather Service in San Antonio confirmed nine tornadoes in Central and South Texas.

Nine Tornadoes Confirmed

Three of these tornadoes developed in Bexar County.

The highest rating being an EF-2 that occurred over Ridgeview and Alamo Heights with max wind speeds of 120 mph.

Ridegview/ Alamo Heights Tornado

This tornado near formed near San Pedro Avenue within the loop, which is rare for Bexar County. The damage path was at its widest at 600 yards near Linda Drive. Many homes had roof damage and major tree damage, according to the National Weather Service in San Antonio.

The second tornado was rated an EF-1 and occurred over Northern Hills. This tornado has peak winds of 105 mph and formed near Thousand Oaks Drive. As the tornado moved northeast for three miles, it caused significant damage to large utility structures.

Northern Hills Tornado

An EF-0 was confirmed in Glen Heights with a peak wind of 80 mph. This tornado formed near the intersection of Walzem Road and New World Drive. High winds produced damage to roofs on homes and carports.

Glen Heights Tornado

A long track tornado moved north of San Marcos near I-35. This tornado began at Ranch Road 12 and Hugo Road where some businesses had structural damage.

San Marcos Tornado

Tornadoes are more common in South Texas from March through May. It's important to stay weather aware when the weather gets active.

