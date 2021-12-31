Are you ready for freezing temperatures? CPS Energy shares some advice

CPS Energy shared some advice on how to deal with the 30-degree drop in temperatures we're expecting this weekend leading into Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you prepared for this winter's first freeze in San Antonio? CPS Energy shared some advice on how to deal with the 30-degree drop in temperatures we're expecting this weekend leading into Monday.

CPS Energy said in an email to customers it's ready for whatever the rapid changes may bring.

"High wind speeds can lead to downed power lines and damaged equipment, resulting in outages," the email said. "CPS Energy’s crews are monitoring the weather and are prepared to restore power quickly and safely, if needed."

The energy provider also reassured the public that its power plants are weatherized and ready for the winter season.

As for other things that could result from the upcoming severe weather, CPS Energy is reminding people about what to do if they see a power line down:

"If you see a power line down, treat it as live and DO NOT TOUCH IT," CPS Energy said.

Instead, call CPS Energy immediately at (210) 353-HELP (4357).

Other helpful actions to take include:

Charge cell phones and other devices in advance of potential severe weather

Be ready to put personal emergency plans in action should an outage occur, especially if medical equipment is used in your home.

To check on any outages, keep this link handy.

CPS Energy recommends these tips to safely keep warm when severe winter weather arrives:

Never use a stove/oven as a space heater.

Test smoke alarms to verify they are working in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every floor.

Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside sleeping areas.

Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least three feet from heating equipment.

When using a natural gas space heater, leave a window open a couple of inches for proper ventilation.

To save energy, you can: