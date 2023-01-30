WFAA viewers across the Metroplex shared videos and photos of what they were seeing Monday.

DALLAS — A winter storm moved through North Texas on Monday, bringing with it freezing rain in various parts of the area.

The icy wintry weather begins Monday and is expected to last through parts of Wednesday, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Some accumulation was spotted on roads in Fort Worth, as spotted by WFAA Reporter Malini Basu:

We’re starting to see some accumulation on 287N & 35w in Fort Worth.



Yes, it snows in Texas!@wfaa #Snow pic.twitter.com/35iICTHIVn — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) January 30, 2023

In Collin County, there was on-and-off sleet:

