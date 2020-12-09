Tropical Storm Gamma forms in Caribbean

Tropical Storm Gamma has formed in the NW Caribbean. A cold front will move into the Gulf and this will keep impacts south of the Northern Gulf Coast for now.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Depression 25 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Gamma. As of 7 p.m. winds were sustained at 40 mph. Movement is NW at 9 mph.

This storm is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flash flooding over parts of southeastern Mexico, Central America and western Cuba through the weekend.

Forecast models show it will move slowly WNW toward the Yucatan Peninsula and will likely cross it early next week putting it into the Bay of Campeche or southern Gulf of Mexico next week.

Another cold front will move into the Gulf of Mexico from the north early next week. This front along with a big ridge of high pressure over the Gulf South will keep this system (possibly Tropical Storm Gamma) in the southern Gulf and away from Louisiana.

If the system remains very weak it will likely stay well south of the area and we would stay dry with more sunshine. If it gets stronger it's possible it will get a bit farther north in the Gulf before that west turn and could bring more clouds and a few showers by the middle of the week. If there is anything left of the system by the end of next week we'll have to watch to make sure it doesn't start to drift north as it sits in the southwestern Gulf. That is long ways out and just something we'll be monitoring long term.

There is another tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean. It is producing disorganized showers and storms with gusty winds. Conditions are more favorable for development by the time it gets into the central or western Caribbean early next week. Forecast model have shown some development into a tropical system is possible. We will keep an eye on the latest trends. NHC is giving it a medium chance of development, so we have to watch this into next week as well.

