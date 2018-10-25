SAN ANTONIO — The Leonid Meteor Shower will be over San Antonio once again this Saturday, but cloudy evening skies could unfortunately make for poor viewing conditions in the area.

Though if you do participate in the spectral wonder, make sure to wear a jacket. After temperatures reach the 70s on Saturday, they're expected to a take a big dive that night into Sunday morning. What's more, wind gusts and a chance of rain will linger throughout the day.

Monday brings with it the best chance of rain, as cool temperatures hang around with highs in the mid-50s. Rain chances continue until Wednesday, but conditions should stay dry for Thanksgiving day and Black Friday.

