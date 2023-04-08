Is the current drought in Central Texas worse than the disastrous one of 2011?

Austin has dealt with 28 straight days of hundred-degree-plus weather and there appears to be no letup in sight.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s the type of milestone that no one wants to celebrate.

On Friday, Austin broke an ignominious record for the most consecutive triple-digit temperature days, as this unprecedented summer grinds on.

The previous record of 27 consecutive days happened in 2011, the year of an unfathomable drought.

With Friday’s record-breaking 28th consecutive day of the thermometer hitting 100 degrees or hotter, forecasters are worried that this summer may be worse than 2011’s.

“We’re not through with this event yet,” said former KVUE meteorologist Troy Kimmel. “I’m very concerned, especially from the wildfire danger. This vegetation is really drying out.”

Kimmel is a long-time faculty member at the University of Texas, where he spends his days teaching meteorology.

“I hate to tell you this – Hunter (referring to KVUE Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams) and the people in the weather office will tell you this as well – this thing is not going away real quickly. I’m looking at eight to 14-day outlooks that go through the month of August, I don’t see a break in this pattern,” Kimmel said.

Just this week, the U.S. Drought Monitor issued a grim report about current drought conditions in the Austin-San Antonio area.

The report found:

The temperature and rain outlook shows little hope for improvement.

Drought conditions have worsened, particularly in the Hill Country.

Wildfires have been on the rise and may increase as vegetation dries out.

A disturbing snapshot of where we are this week, with no clear picture of what lies ahead.