Drivers in the downtown San Antonio area can expect headaches this weekend, even if they appreciate the music that comes with the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

The Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon will start and finish downtown Sunday. The Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will start at 7:15 a.m. On Saturday, The 10k & 5K will start at 7:30 a.m. at Sunset Station and end at Travis Park.

Most road closures and detours will be in effect between the hours of 6:00 am and 3:30 pm on Sunday, December 3. Organizers encourage drivers to download the Waze app for traffic details, since Google Maps does not take race-day road closures into account.

You can see the full list of Closures on Saturday and Sunday below.

Rock 'n' Roll 5K and 10K SA 2018 road closures by KENS 5 on Scribd

Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Sunday closures in SA 2018 by KENS 5 on Scribd

Streets along the race course will be marked with No Parking signs. Vehicles in violation of these posted signs will be ticketed and towed at the owners’ expense.

For more information, visit the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon's website.

