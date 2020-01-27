SAN ANTONIO — Even in Spurs nation, you'll find Kobe Bryant fans. Most of his fans were finding out about the news just right before the Spurs game on Sunday.

Joseph Rymer went out to Woodlawn Park to play basketball in honor of one of his favorite basketball players.

"I am not trying to accept it though, but it hit me already," he said. Basketball before anything."

James Rauschuber said he grew up watching Bryant.

"He was such a great role model for so many people," he said. "His discipline. His work ethic."

On Sunday, Cordera Bercier went to the Spurs game wearing his Kobe Bryant jersey.

"Even though I was running late for the game I had to come represent, he said. "It was my way of honoring him. I had to."

Patrick Neder wore his Kobe kicks to the game.

"It is just sad," Neder said. "It hit us hard. Big legend. We are going to miss him. There are no words to describe what he meant to basketball."

Patrick and his wife Tammy are from Los Angeles and are Laker fans. They just moved to San Antonio three weeks ago.

"When he was on the court, we all knew it was Mamba time," she said. "He is in our heart. We have heavy hearts."

Shawn Alves attended the game and said it was emotional inside the AT&T Center.

"Where do we go from here, you remember the greats," he said. You continue to wear his jersey when you can. But, there is nothing you can do, but remember him from now on."

Many of his fans said his death goes beyond the world of sports.

"He will always be remembered," Tammy said. "We love you Kobe!"

