Uvalde Coyotes return to football practice field with healing hearts

Coyotes Football starts preseason workouts with love and support.

UVALDE, Texas — While the healing continues, there was a day like Monday.

The Uvalde Coyotes football team his the practice field to start their fall workouts. It was emotional, but they were connected. The day was largely bigger than football.

"We have plenty of guys who that had member of their families that we affected by the tragedy," said senior cornerback/running back Devon Franklin. "This is like the saving grace. This is what saves them from all the grieving," he added.

"It is just exciting to be out here and to get away from happened in the outside world," said senior cornerback/running back Jarrett Hernandez. "Just worry about right now, football', he continued.

"This is real big help to shine a light on all the hurt, and just be there for everybody", said senior linebacker Justyn Rendon. "Be able to put on the for community," he added.

Justyn said that lots of his teammates were affected by the tragedy, and it means lots to everybody to be on the field together.

I asked Jarrett about the idea of just feeling some normalcy today?

"Finally,' he said. 'It's like a place where you don't have to worry about anything. It is like your happy place."