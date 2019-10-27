SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan scored on a driving layup with 5.5 seconds left to lift the Spurs to a 124-122 victory against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

DeRozan scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, hitting 5 of 6 field-goal attempts. Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge finished with a game-high 27 points.

Dejounte Murray (19), Bryn Forbes (16) and Derrick White rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

Former Spurs forward Davis Bertans, who played three seasons with the Silver and Black before getting traded in July, finished with 23 points and didn't miss a shot. He was 7 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.

The Spurs (2-0) cap their three-game homestand Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bradley Beal led Washington (1-2) with 25 points. Ish Smith (19), Rui Hachimura (16), Isaiah Thomas(16) and Thomas Bryant (10) also scored in double figures for the Wizards.

White hit a jumper right before the buzzer to give the Spurs a 92-90 lead after three quarters. San Antonio outscored Washington 32-30 in the third period.

Sparked by Hachimura, a rookie forward from Gonzaga, the Wizards ended the second quarter with a 20-10 run to overcome a nine-point lead and tie the game 60-60 at the half.

Hachimura scored 10 of his 12 first-half points in the second quarter. He had four of Washington's last five baskets of the half. Beal and Ish Smith led the Wizards with 13 points apiece in the first two quarters.

Aldridge (14) and Murray (13) led the Spurs' scoring in the first half. Murray, who hit 6 of 12 shots, added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

The Spurs, who had 21 turnovers in the first three quarters of their opener against the Knicks, had only five in the first half Saturday night.

The Silver and Black shot only 39.7 percent (25-63) in the first half. They hit 5 of 15 three-pointers (33.3 percent).

Washington shot 52.2 percent (24-46) in the first half and was 38.9 percent (7-18) from beyond the arc.