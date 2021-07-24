When to watch Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles won four gold and a silver at the Rio Olympics. Here's how you can watch her try to repeat the feat in Tokyo.

TOKYO, Japan — Simone Biles is the biggest name at the Tokyo Olympics and she could end up competing in as many as six events.

Gymnastics events will happen in the evening hours in Tokyo, which means early in the morning in the U.S. All gymnastics events are being livestreamed and will be replayed on TV during NBC's primetime coverage.

Here is when you will be able to see Biles and the U.S. women's gymnasts compete, presuming they qualify for all these events.

Women's Gymnastics qualifications

Sunday, 1:10 a.m. CT

This determines which athletes make it to the individual all-around (24 total) and individual apparatus finals (8 each). Due to International Gymnastics Federation rules, each country can send no more than two gymnasts to the individual finals. That means if three Americans finish in the top 24 qualifiers for the all-around, only the top two advance.

At the Rio Olympics, American and 2012 all-around gold medalist Gabby Douglas was 3rd in qualifying, but missed out on the final because teammates Biles and Aly Raisman finished 1-2.

Team USA Tracker (Follows the U.S. gymnasts exclusively)

Women's Gymnastics team competition

Tuesday, 5:45 a.m. CT

The U.S goes for its third-consecutive Olympic team gold medal.

Women's Gymnastics Individual All-Around

Thursday, 5:50 a.m. CT

Biles attempts a rare feat -- back-to-back Olympic all-around gold.

The individual apparatus finals will be spread out over three days during the second week of competition. They will happen in conjunction with the six men's apparatus finals.

Women's Gymnastics Vault Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 3:55 a.m. CT

Watch for Biles to perform her new vault, the Yurchenko Double Pike. She's expected to win and teammate MyKayla Skinner is a strong medal contender.

Women's Gymnastics Uneven Bars Final

Sunday, Aug. 1, 5:27 a.m. CT

If Biles has a weakness to her game, this is it. She finished 14th in qualification for this event in Rio and there is no guarantee she will make it this year, either. But teammate Suni Lee is a gold medal favorite.

Women's Gymnastics Floor Final

Monday, Aug. 2, 4:00 a.m. CT

Biles is so good on floor, she has two moves named after her. She's the favorite to win.

Women's Gymnastics Balance Beam Final

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 3:48 a.m. CT

Biles won silver in this event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and is expected to medal again this year.

