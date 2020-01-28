SAN ANTONIO — One of the most important nights in sports could take place in the Alamo City; Mayor Ron Nirenberg wants San Antonio to host the NFL draft.

KENS 5 reached out to him Monday after comments he made on ESPN radio regarding the possibility. He tells us:

"San Antonio is ready-made to host the NFL Draft. Our fan base would love it. We're a destination city that people would love to come to for that."

The mayor says the draft would have the same kind of atmosphere as the final four. San Antonio hosted that event in 2018.

So far, no formal proposals have been discussed, and Las Vegas will host the draft this year.

