DALLAS — Conference USA unveiled its Bonus Play schedule Saturday night and UTSA now knows its final four league matchups to be played during the next three weeks.



UTSA — 15-12 overall — completed the first 14 conference games with a 9-5 record, good for a three-way tie with WKU and Southern Miss for second place behind Old Dominion (12-3). By virtue of the Roadrunners' record against the other two second-place teams, they will be the No. 4 seed in the group of 1-5 seeds, which also includes fifth-place UAB (9-6).



The Roadrunners will not open Bonus Play until Thursday, Feb. 28, when they host Old Dominion for the second time this season at the Convocation Center. The other four teams in the group will play next Saturday, Feb. 23.



UTSA then will stay home and host UAB on Sunday, March 3.



UTSA's final two Bonus Play contests will take them to WKU on Wednesday, March 6, and to Southern Miss on Saturday, March 9.



UTSA's C-USA Bonus Play Schedule

Feb. 28 | Old Dominion | San Antonio, Texas

March 3 | UAB | San Antonio, Texas

March 6 | at WKU | Bowling Green, Ky.

March 9 | at Southern Miss | Hattiesburg, Miss.



Once the 18-game regular-season league schedule has been completed, 12 teams, based on their overall conference record within their respective group, will be seeded in the conference tournament. For example, if a program lands in the second group (6-10), it will seed no higher than six and no lower than 10 in the tournament field.

The Athletics Directors and Board of Directors originally passed the concept in January 2018. Head men's basketball coaches and athletics directors finalized the details during the league's annual spring meetings in May 2018.

C-USA 2019 Bonus Play Groups:

Group 1:

1. Old Dominion

2. Western Kentucky

3. Southern Miss

4. UTSA

5. UAB

Group 2:

6. North Texas

7. Marshall

8. Florida Atlantic

9. Florida International

10. Louisiana Tech

Group 3:

11. Rice

12. Middle Tennessee

13. UTEP

14. Charlotte

The 2019 C-USA Basketball Championships will be held in Frisco, Texas, March 13-16, at Ford Center at The Star.