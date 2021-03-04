Houston vs Baylor live updates: Bears take 45-20 lead at the half

INDIANAPOLIS — Which Texas school will advance in the Final Four for a chance to win their first National Championship in men's basketball?
The No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the first national semi-final. You can watch KHOU 11/CBS.
Follow all of the action and big moments from this Texas-sized matchup.
Final Four Top Headlines
First Half
Baylor finishes dominate half with three-pointer. Bears up 45-20.
Coogs take another timeout, hope to stop the bleeding as Baylor makes another run.
Baylor creates more separation, leads 33-17 heading into timeout.
Marcus Sasser came to play with a game-high 12 points.
Can the Coogs slow down the Bears? Baylor has 7 assists on 7 buckets so far. Baylor leads, 25-14 with 7:48 left in the half.
Marcus Sasser leads the Coogs with 9 points so far.
Baylor has taken an early advantage with a 10-0 run.
What will it take for the Coogs to get the win?
Just a little factoid as the game gets underway.
Marcus Sasser opens the Final Four with a three-pointer.
Coogs defense makes its presence felt on the first possession.
Here we go!
Pre-game
Almost time for tip-off!
Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..
Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.
Whose house?
The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.
Mayor Sylvester Turner showed his support for his hometown school.