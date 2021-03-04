Houston vs Baylor live updates: Bears take 45-20 lead at the half

The Cougars and Bears go head-to-head today for the right to play in the national title game.

INDIANAPOLIS — Which Texas school will advance in the Final Four for a chance to win their first National Championship in men's basketball?

The No. 2 Houston Cougars face the No. 1 Baylor Bears in the first national semi-final. You can watch KHOU 11/CBS.

Follow all of the action and big moments from this Texas-sized matchup.

Final Four Top Headlines

First Half

Baylor finishes dominate half with three-pointer. Bears up 45-20.

Coogs take another timeout, hope to stop the bleeding as Baylor makes another run.

Jared Butler ON FIRE 🔥



He just drilled back-to-back triples @BaylorMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/tFh8ksLFqX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Baylor currently has 6 3s made...



Houston has only 6 field goals total. pic.twitter.com/oVHwmWDuz8 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2021

UNDER-4 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 38

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 17



3:53 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Baylor creates more separation, leads 33-17 heading into timeout.

HOUSTON TIMEOUT 2



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 33

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 17



5:08 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser came to play with a game-high 12 points.

Marcus Sasser came to PLAY 👀



He has a game-high 12pts. @UHCougarMBK #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/SBvo63pVGw — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Can the Coogs slow down the Bears? Baylor has 7 assists on 7 buckets so far. Baylor leads, 25-14 with 7:48 left in the half.

UNDER-8 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 25

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 14



7:48 left | 1H#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser leads the Coogs with 9 points so far.

UNDER-12 TIMEOUT



#️⃣3️⃣ Baylor 17

#️⃣6️⃣ Houston 11



11:52 left | 1H@m_sasser0 | 9 pts#ForTheCity x #GoCoogs — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 3, 2021

Baylor has taken an early advantage with a 10-0 run.

What will it take for the Coogs to get the win?

To win this game, Houston will have to be right around its season averages:

*lead the nation w/ 37.3 field goal percentage against

*rank second with 57.6 points allowed/game

*third with 14.5 offensive rebounds/game #FinalFour — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) April 3, 2021

Just a little factoid as the game gets underway.

Kelvin Sampson has NEVER lost to Baylor 😳#FinalFour pic.twitter.com/GpfIOe4t6s — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 3, 2021

Marcus Sasser opens the Final Four with a three-pointer.

Coogs defense makes its presence felt on the first possession.

Dejon Jarreau literally just jumped over a man... and it allowed Justin Gorham to block the shot pic.twitter.com/POBLTbpjYL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 3, 2021

Here we go!

Pre-game

Almost time for tip-off!

#KHOU11 I made it inside. Let’s get this Final Four party started! Tip-off on #KHOU11 coming up shortly!! pic.twitter.com/tFzXlmnbnh — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Lynden Rose, who was on the 1982 UH team, explain why he thinks the Coogs will today..

Lyndon Rose was the starting point guard on the 1982 @UHCougarMBK Final Four team. He says it's not a matter of "if" the Coogs win today but "when" they win. He explains, with some help from a throng of Cougar fans who have gathered here in downtown Indianapolis. Enjoy! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/JJl4CnhmuR — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Our Matt Musil spoke with the grandson of former UH coach Guy V. Lewis about the Coogs.

One of the fans in Indianapolis for the game is Noah Guiberson, the grandson of the late Guy V. Lewis. He grew up in Houston going to @UHCougarMBK games with his grandfather. He's a PHD Student at Weill Medical College of Cornell University. He has a great story: #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/pSk83gLYuJ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) April 3, 2021

Whose house?

The Houston Rockets show their support for the Coogs.