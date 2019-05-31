SAN ANTONIO — His rookie season behind him, Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV is already hard at work preparing for the next step in his career: earning consistent playing time after spending most of the 2018-19 campaign with San Antonio’s G-League team in Austin.

For all intents and purposes, Walker’s second season will begin next month when the Spurs play in the Salt Lake City Summer League in Utah and the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Walker was upbeat about his growth as an NBA player as he spoke with reporters after he and three other Spurs – Drew Eubanks, Chimezie Metu and Ben Moore – helped kids paint and refurbish the playscape and fence line at SA Youth, a nonprofit center near downtown San Antonio.

“I’m excited every single day,” Walker said. “Every single day, I’m growing, I’m developing, I’m just continuing to try and learn and develop as a man, and better myself on and off the court. This sophomore season, going into Summer League and everything, I just want to play the Spurs’ way, play Spurs basketball, whether it’s offensively or defensively.”

Walker played only one season of college ball at Miami (Fla.) before he entered the NBA draft last year. Selected by San Antonio with the No. 18 pick in the first round, Walker averaged 2.6 points, 1.0 rebound and 6.9 minutes in 17 games last season. He made the most of his time in the G-League, averaging 16.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 27.3 minutes.

Walker had a setback before even playing in a game as a rookie, sustaining a right medial meniscus tear in the Spurs’ annual Silver and Black scrimmage in the preseason. The injury sidelined Walker for the first 20 games of the season, but he battled back and kept plugging away.

A team player, Walker began paying his dues and absorbed as much as he could while making the transition from college ball to life in the NBA. He also drew inspiration from Derrick White and Bryn Forbes, who cut their teeth playing with the Austin Spurs before becoming starters this season. White was the Spurs’ No. 1 pick in 2017 and Forbes earned a roster spot as a free agent three years ago.

“I’ve seen those guys and the way that they’ve developed, and how they played this year,” White said. “I mean, it was terrific seeing those guys, being under them, being able to talk with them. They’re just as young as me and It went a long way. I’ve learned a ton and that has definitely given me a lot more confidence going into next season.”

Spurs players Ben Moore, left to right, back row, Drew Eubanks, Lonnie Walker IV and Chimezie Metu, helped paint and refurbish the campus Thursday at SA Youth, a nonprofit near downtown San Antonio.

David Flores / KENS5.com

Walker said his main goal this summer is to become more consistent on both ends of the court. While Walker talked about improving his shot, he was quick to stress that the fastest way to earn playing time on a Gregg Popovich team is to play sound defense.

“The only way I’m going to get minutes with Coach Pop is to play well on the defensive end,” Walker said. “I’m just trying to continue to get better defensively, knowing what to do and what not to do.”

Walker’s eyes lit up when he was asked how much he’s looking forward to playing with point guard Dejounte Murray, who missed all of this season with a knee injury.

“I’m excited,” Walker said. “That’s my guy. Seeing him work so hard, continuing to watch him, whether it’s shooting the ball, lifting, or what not, I’m excited for what he’s going to do with the Spurs.”

Walker said he enjoyed mingling with the kids at SA Youth and helping them touch up their center.

“My grandmom gave me a real important quote,” Walker said. “'You’re great at basketball. You’re great as a person. But what determines your greatness is what you do and how you change people’s lives.' I live by that. I stay by that. That’s all I need, whether it’s one person, two, three people, that I’ve saved in my life, it’s worth it. I’m all about changing the world and making a difference.”