Go Spurs Go | San Antonio Spurs announce 2021 preseason schedule

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans; the preseason schedule has been released. And three out of the five games are in the Alamo City.
The Silver & Black will tip off at home on Monday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center against the Utah Jazz.
Tickets for the 2021 preseason are on sale as of noon Thursday on the Spurs' website.
Preseason tickets will also be available on the Spurs App and at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office on event days three hours prior to the game starting.
Here's the game schedule:
Spurs vs. Jazz
- Day: Monday, Oct. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: AT&T Center
Pistons vs. Spurs
- Day: Wednesday, Oct. 6
- Time: 6 p.m.
- Location: Little Caesar's Arena
Spurs vs. Heat
- Day: Friday, Oct. 8
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: AT&T Center
Magic vs. Spurs
- Day: Sunday, Oct. 10
- Time: 5 p.m.
- Location: Amway Center
Spurs vs. Rockets
- Day: Friday, Oct. 15
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Location: AT&T Center
