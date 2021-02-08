Go Spurs Go | San Antonio Spurs announce 2021 preseason schedule

You can check out the schedule below, and grab your tickets!

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans; the preseason schedule has been released. And three out of the five games are in the Alamo City.

The Silver & Black will tip off at home on Monday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center against the Utah Jazz.

Tickets for the 2021 preseason are on sale as of noon Thursday on the Spurs' website.

Preseason tickets will also be available on the Spurs App and at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office on event days three hours prior to the game starting.

Here's the game schedule:

Spurs vs. Jazz

Day: Monday, Oct. 4

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: AT&T Center

Pistons vs. Spurs

Day: Wednesday, Oct. 6

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Little Caesar's Arena

Spurs vs. Heat

Day: Friday, Oct. 8

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: AT&T Center

Magic vs. Spurs

Day: Sunday, Oct. 10

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Amway Center

Spurs vs. Rockets

Day: Friday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: AT&T Center