Final: Spurs 89, Timberwolves 128

San Antonio decimated in final bout of four-game road trip.

What began as a supposed evenly matched affair in the first quarter quickly evolved into a beatdown of San Antonio in Minnesota. The Spurs were outscored 100-64 over the final three quarters—a combination of turnovers, cold shooting and being outplayed on the glass.

Wednesday's 39-point outcome is the Spurs' worst defeat in 2018.

With the loss the Spurs finish their road trip with a 2-2 record. Next, they'll return to the AT&T Center to play the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Third Quarter: Spurs 58, Timberwolves 92

San Antonio struggling with turnovers as they face huge deficit

The Timberwolves and Spurs began the third quarter much like they did the one prior: With Minnesota's defense suffocating San Antonio's shooters.

A 19-9 run was the product of cold Spurs shooting and the hot hands of Covington for Minnesota, resulting in a 43-78 game halfway through the frame.

The 'Wolves would continue pressing on, to the tune of 34-point advantage by quarter's end.

San Antonio's leading scorer, Marco Belinelli, has 11 points on 3-10 shooting, with all three of his shots coming from downtown.

Second Quarter: Spurs 34, Timberwolves 57

Minnesota defense shuts down San Antonio for halftime lead

The Timberwolves began the second frame on a scorching 10-2 run, upping their lead to 38-27 less than three minutes in. That defensive aggressiveness became the story of the second quarter, as Minnesota limited San Antonio to 9 points.

Minnesota's Andrew Wiggins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to cap his team's spectacular frame.

The Spurs shot only 33 percent from the field in the first half, compared to 49 percent for their opponent. They've also been out-rebounded, 31-20.

First Quarter: Spurs 25, Timberwolves 28

Aldridge, DeRozan combine for 8 of San Antonio's 25 first-quarter points

Minnesota had the upper hand early in Wednesday's matchup, grabbing a 14-7 lead over San Antonio just under halfway through the first quarter. Robert Covington (5 points) and Taj Gibson (4 points) helped the Timberwolves stake out the early advantage.

The Spurs began to close the gap as the quarter came to an end, with Patty Mills sinking an and one to make it 28-25.

Pregame

The Spurs are looking to end their four-game road trip on a positive note when they take on a Timberwolves team that’s won three straight in Minnesota Wednesday night.

San Antonio narrowly defeated the Bulls Monday night, rebounding from a Saturday loss at Milwaukee that saw their opponent storm back in the final frame to snatch victory. For all accounts, the Spurs could very well have been 3-0 on this current road trip instead of 2-1.

The Timberwolves and Spurs have had similar 2018 campaigns; the two squads are within half a game of each other in the standings and both have 10 wins on the season (though Minnesota has 11 losses to the Spurs’ 10).

San Antonio is still looking to hit their stride. As noted in our game preview, the Spurs are .500 through 20 games for the first time since the 2003-2004 season. The Silver and Black haven’t won consecutive games since a stretch of four straight victories from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3.

They can change that tonight against another team looking to find its footing on the hardwood.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. Central Time.

