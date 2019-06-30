SAN ANTONIO — Small forward Rudy Gay has reached a deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, according to a report.

Shams Charania, the senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic, was first to report the news Sunday, tweeting that Gay had agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to return to the Silver and Black.

The 32-year-old Gay is entering his third season in San Antonio. Last season, he averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 67 games with the Spurs.

The Spurs now have one roster spot remaining and can use the mid-level exception, worth about $9 million, to fill that roster spot.

RELATED: Spurs' Hammon says women an 'untapped resource' for coaching jobs in NBA

RELATED: Who are these guys? Breaking down the rest of the Spurs’ summer league roster

RELATED: Spurs draft picks Samanic, Johnson and Weatherspoon are eager to go to work