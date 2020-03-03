SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs shot 51.9 percent from the field and nailed 50 percent of their three-point attempts Wednesday night -- and still lost at home to the Indiana Pacers 116-111.

San Antonio outscored Indiana 27-24, but it wasn't enough to put away a Pacers team that also had a hot hand.

Led by Malcolm Brogdon, who scored a game-high 26 points, Indiana shot 50.6 percent overall (39-77) and 48.4 percent (15-31) from the three-point line. T.J. Warren added 23 points for the Pacers (37-24), who are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Silver and Black (25-34) fell to four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Patty Mills (24) and Trey Lyles (20) led the scoring for San Antonio, which played its third consecutive game without power forward LaMarcus Aldridge, the team's second-leading scorer and top rebounder.

Center Jakob Poeltl also missed the game after injuring his right knee in Saturday's 114-113 victory against Orlando.

DeMar DeRozan, the Silver and Black's leading scorer for the season, finished with only 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting, but he dished out seven assists.

PHOTOS: Shorthanded Spurs drop home game to Pacers

The Spurs outscored the Pacers 27-26 in the third quarter, but still trailed by eight (92-84) heading into final period.

The game against the Pacers was the front end of a back-to-back for the Silver and Black, who start a stretch of three straight road games Tuesday at Charlotte.

San Antonio plays at Brooklyn on Friday and ends the week Sunday in Cleveland. The Spurs' next home game is next Tuesday against Dallas.

The Pacers outscored the Spurs 40-23 in the second quarter to take a 66-57 lead at the half. Warren and Brogdon led Indiana with 15 points each and Doug McDermott added 12 in the first two quarters.

The Pacers shot 54.8 percent overall (23-42) and 57.1 percent (12-21) from three-point line in the first two quarters.

San Antonio also shot well in the first half, hitting 52.8 percent (19-36) from the field. The Silver and Black were 56.2 percent (9-16) from beyond the

The Spurs shot 52.8 percent overall (19-36) and 56.2 percent (9-16) from beyond the arc in the first two quarters. Lyles (14) and Mills (12) were the only Spurs to score in double figures in the first half.

DeRozan, the Spurs' leading scorer, was scoreless in the first half. He was 0 of 2 from the field, but he led the team in assists with five.

RELATED: Final: Shorthanded Spurs fall to Pacers 116-111, drop to 25-34 on the season

RELATED: Injury Update: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl to miss time with MCL sprain