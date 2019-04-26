Spurs-Denver Nuggets first-round playoff series at a glance

(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)

Game 1: Spurs 101, Nuggets 96, Saturday, Denver

Game 2: Nuggets 114, Spurs 105, Tuesday, Denver

Game 3: Spurs 118, Nuggets 108, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 4: Nuggets 117, Spurs 103, Saturday, San Antonio

Game 5: Nuggets 108, Spurs 90, Tuesday, Denver

Game 6: Spurs 120, Nuggets 103, Thursday, San Antonio

Game 7: Spurs at Nuggets, Saturday, 9 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs said they planned to leave it all on the floor in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night at the AT&T Center.

With their season on the line, the Silver and Black dug deep and rolled to a 120-103 victory to force a Game 7 on Saturday night in Denver. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.

The winner will advance to play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference semifinals.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds and guard DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points to lead the Spurs, who had lost the last two games of the series after being up 2-1.

Forward Rudy Gay broke out of a scoring slump in the nick of time for the Silver and Black, coming off the bench to score 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 3 from the three-point line.

Gay had struggled mightily since scoring 14 points in San Antonio's Game 1 win.

Derrick White (13) and Bryn Forbes (12) rounded out San Antonio's double-figure scoring.

The Spurs withstood a monster game from Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who finished with 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Tormenting the Silver and Black with his shooting and inside game, Jokic nailed 19 of 30 field-goal attempts.

Jamal Murray and Gary Harris scored 16 and 14 points, respectively, and Paul Millsap added 12 to complete Denver's double-digit scoring.

Ahead 90-85 going into the fourth quarter, the Spurs took control of the game with a 17-2 run at the start of the period to go up 107-87.

Up by four at the half, the Spurs edged the Nuggets 26-25 in the third quarter to take a 90-85 lead into the fourth period. DeRozan hit 6 of 7 shots and scored 12 points to fuel the Silver and Black offense in the third quarter.

Aldridge scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 1 of 2 from the three-point line, to lead the Spurs to a 64-60 lead at the half.

Gay, who had struggled mightily since scoring 14 points in San Antonio's Game 1 win, had 14 off the bench in the first half. He hit 5 of 7 shots, 2 of 2 from beyond the arc.

The Silver and Black shot 58.1 percent overall (25-43) and 50 percent (5-10) from the three-point line in the first two quarters.

Jokic led the Nuggets in the first half with 16 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Harris (11), Murray (11) and Millsap (10) also scored in double digits.

Denver made 24 of 52 shots (46.2 percent) from the field in the first half. The Nuggets were 4 of 14 (28.6 percent) from long distance.

Denver is trying to advance to the second round of the playoffs for just the second time in the last 25 seasons.

Spurs-Nuggets playoff history

(Spurs are 5-1 against Nuggets in postseason series)

2007: Spurs 4-1, Western Conference first round

2005: Spurs 4-1, Western Conference first round

1995: Spurs 3-0, Western Conference first round

1990: Spurs 3-0, Western Conference first round

1985: Nuggets 3-2, Western Conference first round

1983: Spurs 4-1, Western Conference semifinals