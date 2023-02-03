Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pacers

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) return to San Antonio to host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after snapping their 16-game losing streak and wrapping up the Rodeo Trip.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a road win versus the Jazz, 102-94.
Keldon Johnson had 25 points and three assists to lead the team while Zach Collins added seven points. Doug McDermott finished with 19 points and three rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points in the win.
The Spurs were without Devin Vassell, Isaiah Roby, Romeo Langford, and Tre Jones due to injuries.
The Spurs outscored the Jazz 31-21 in the final frame to seal the win.
"It's always a good feeling when we win. Ain't nothing like it. We fought. We continue to fight. We stayed together as a group and good things happen. I feel like we had a different third quarter than we had in the last game," said Johnson. "The guys, they stepped up and played defense. Good things happened. We just got to keep working."
INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.
LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-PACERS
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. The Pacers have won two-straight games on the road.
2. The Pacers are 1-17 on the road when trailing after the third period.
3. The Pacers are 16-11 versus teams with a below .500 record.
4. The Spurs have lost five-straight games at home.
5. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponents in 15-straight games.
