West played one season with the Spurs, helping the team reach the 2016 NBA Playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are looked at as a model NBA franchise. Especially, with it being in a small market and its ability to rack up wins and titles during their dynasty era.

The five titles, countless playoff trips, and being seen as the blueprint for all other NBA teams, the Spurs have been what all NBA teams strive to become.

And before he joined the team in 2015, former Spur David West admits he always wanted to put on the Silver and Black uniform.

Speaking with Jefe Island, West spoke about what made him such a fan of the Spurs including his thoughts on team legend, Tim Duncan, and why he picked San Antonio to sign with as a free agent.

"I was confident in my decision and I also wanted to make a basketball decision," West said. "San Antonio was my favorite team growing up. Tim Duncan was my favorite player. I idolized that organization. Everything about it."

West admits that in his childhood we watched the Spurs. That his philosophy about basketball matched the Spurs' philosophy.

"The opportunity to go there was a selfish one," West said.

West played one season with the Spurs (2015-16) and averaged 7.1 points per game along with 1.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 78 regular-season games played.

During the 2016 NBA Playoffs, he posted 5.8 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds in 10 games played.