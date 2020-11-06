x
Skip Navigation

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

mlb

Baltimore takes New Braunfels native Jordan Westburg with 30th overall pick

San Antonio-area products Jordan Westburg and Asa Lacy get drafted on the first night of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Credit: AP Images
Mississippi State designated hitter Jordan Westburg hits a grand slam against North Carolina in the second inning of an NCAA College World Series baseball game against North Carolina in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SAN ANTONIO — New Braunfels native Jordan Westburg joins Asa Lacy as another local product selected on the first night of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Westburg was picked by the Baltimore Orioles with the No. 30 overall pick.

The Mississippi State shortstop was an impact player right away for the Bulldogs. He started 31 games his freshman season helping his squad make a trip to the College World Series. In fact, only six players have driven in seven runs during a single College World Series game and Westburg is one of them.

Throughout his entire collegiate career, he has shown progress. After batting .248 in 2018, he increased his average to .294 as a sophomore and then .317 as a junior (in 74 at bats). During that same time, his on-base percentage and slugging percentage have gone up dramatically meaning he is just coming into his own as far as power is concerned.

During his time at New Braunfels High School, Westburg was a two-time first-team all-state selection by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.

RELATED: Kerrville Tivy product Asa Lacy selected No. 4 overall in MLB Draft by Kansas City

RELATED: Kerrville Tivy star Asa Lacy prepares for MLB Draft as one of baseball's most coveted prospects