Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win | Game 6 in Houston Saturday

The Astros are one win away from another World Series title after a 3-2 win over the Phillies. The teams head back to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA — Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you'll ever see on a ballfield.

Like it was any routine game in May.

Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game of his life.

Yep, the Year of Jeremy just kept getting better and better.

Showing the polish and poise of a proven veteran, the 25-year-old Peña put on quite an all-around performance Thursday night. He became the first rookie shortstop to homer in the World Series, added two singles and made a critical leaping catch in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5.

Having already won the AL Championship Series MVP award and a Gold Glove in the last two weeks, the emerging star from the Dominican Republic helped Houston move one win away from the ultimate prize — the World Series trophy.

Ahead 3-2 in the matchup with the Phillies, it's hard to imagine now the Astros started the season with many fans wondering how in the world they would replace All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa.

Again proving the biggest moments in baseball aren't too big for him, the expressive and exuberant Peña grounded a hard RBI single up the middle in the first inning, then reached high to spear Nick Castellanos' liner to thwart a potential rally in the third.

In the fourth, Peña lofted a go-ahead, solo drive into the left-field seats for a 2-1 lead and chased Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard.

Peña pointed his right index finger high as he approached second base and slapped his hands together after crossing the bag. He gave a shrug moments later — shades of Michael Jordan, maybe — and put his hands together to form a heart after touching home plate.

No wonder manager Dusty Baker and the Astros love him so much.

Peña showed he could play small ball, too, adeptly delivering a hit-and-run single that set up a much-needed insurance run in the eighth.

The three-hit show made Peña 8 for 21 (.381) with a pair of doubles to go along with the homer in the World Series.

That's all come after he was 7 for 16 (.353) with two home runs and two doubles in the four-game sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS.

The Astros thought they saw something special as Peña batted .253 with 22 home runs during the regular season while excelling on defense.

This October — and November — the Astros and the baseball world have seen just how special.

Game updates below:

Astros vs. Phillies ninth inning

FINAL: Astros 3, Phillies 2

Zach Eflin takes the mound for the Phillies and David Hensley singled on a soft ground ball to start the ninth inning. Chas McCormick struck out swinging for the first out. Martín Maldonado broke his bat on a grounder to reach first base and advance Hensley to second. Jose Altuve grounded into a double play to end the top of the ninth.

Rhys Hoskins struck out swinging for the first out in the bottom of the ninth. J.T. Realmuto sends a fly ball deep into center field, but Chas McCormick was there to make a leaping catch against the wall for out number two. Bryce Harper walked after being hit by a pitch. Nick Castellanos grounded out to first for the last out.

Astros vs. Phillies eighth inning

Astros 3, Phillies 2

Seranthony Domínguez walked Jose Altuve to kick off the eighth inning. Jeremy Peña followed up with a single, advancing Altuve to third base. The Phillies swapped Domínguez for David Robertson. Yordan Alvarez hits a grounder and gets tagged out, advancing Peña to second and sending Altuve home. The Astros extended their lead to 3-1 over the Phillies.

Rafael Montero took the mound for the Astros and walked Nick Castellanos to start the bottom of the eighth. Alec Bohm struck out swinging for the first out. Bryson Stott drew a walk, advancing Castellanos to second base. Jean Segura hit a line drive to Kyle Tucker, sending Castellanos home and Bryson Stott to third. The Astros lead, 3-2. Ryan Pressly takes over for Montero. Pressly struck out Brandon Marsh for the second out. Trey Mancini catches a hard-hit grounder by Kyle Schwarber at first for the final out of the eighth.

What a play be Trey Mancini to end the 8th! He’s in for Yuli after he apparently got hit in the head in the earlier rundown . Great job by Mancini to glove the hot shot and then get the out at 1st! — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies seventh inning

Astros 2, Phillies 1

Seranthony Domínguez took the mound for the Phillies and gave up a double to Yuli Gurriel to start the top of the seventh. Gurriel advanced to third on a wild pitch. Chas McCormick hit a ground ball and Gurriel was tagged out after getting caught in a rundown. McCormick made it to second base. Martín Maldonado grounded out at first to end the top of the seventh.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries @astros #Phillies Yuli gets caught in a rundown after a groundball hit by McCormick. Chas winds up at 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Rhys Hoskins struck out to start the bottom of the seventh. Bryan Abreu struck out J.T. Realmuto for out number two and Bryce Harper hit an infield flyout for out number three. The Astros carried their 2-1 lead to the eighth.

Astros vs. Phillies sixth inning

Astros 2, Phillies 1

Jose Altuve hit a single to lead off the sixth. Alex Bregman was walked after being hit on his back foot. Altuve advanced to second base with two outs before Kyle Tucker grounded out at first to close out the top of the sixth.

Relief pitcher Héctor Neris took over for Justin Verlander in the bottom of the sixth. Alec Bohm hit a leadoff single to start the bottom of the inning. Bryson Stott followed up with a flyout that was almost dropped by Kyle Tucker in center field. Bryan Abreu, who took over for Héctor Neris, hit Brandon Marsh with his first pitch. Kyle Schwarber grounded out to first to end the inning. The Astros kept their 2-1 lead.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries @astros #Phillies Abreu's first pitch hits Marsh in the knee and that puts runners at 1st and 2nd with 2 out. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies fifth inning

Astros 2, Phillies 1

Phillies pitcher Connor Brogdon retired three Astros pitchers in a row to get out of the top of the fifth unscathed.

Justin Verlander struck out Rhys Hopkins and J.T. Realmuto to start the bottom of the fifth. Bryce Harper doubled off a Justin Verlander fastball. Nick Castellanos hit a flyout to close out the fifth. The Astros hung on to their one-run lead, 2-1.

Astros vs. Phillies fourth inning

Astros 2, Phillies 1

Jeremy Peña became the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in the World Series, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Phillies went to their bullpen to replace starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard with Connor Brogdon, who closed out the inning after giving up a double to Alex Bregman.

The first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in #WorldSeries history. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/tRTJmTKqsF — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

Three Philly batters, three outs. The Astros carried their lead into the fifth inning.

Astros vs. Phillies third inning

Astros 1, Phillies 1

Chas McCormick hit a flyout to start the third inning and Martín Maldonado followed suit. Jose Altuve grounded out to close out the top of the third.

The Phillies left two runners stranded as Verlander and the Astros closed out the third. The game stays tied at 1-1.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries @astros #Phillies Verlander gets Stott to fly out to RF for the 3rd out. That strands two more runners. That's 6 LOB for the Phillies through 3 innings. Still 1-1 heading to the 4th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies second inning

Astros 1, Phillies 1

Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard retired three Astros batters in a row to end the top of the second. Kyle Tucker struck out, Yuli Gurriel fouled out and David Hensley struck out.

Alec Bohm fouled out for the Phillies to kick off the bottom of the second inning. Bryson Stott hit a flyout before Jean Segura singled. The next two batters, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber, both drew walks to load the bases. Verlander struck out Rhys Hopkins to close out the inning.

Astros vs. Phillies first inning

Astros 1, Phillies 1

The Astros jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff hitter Jose Altuve tripled and Jeremy Peña earned an RBI single.

We're in your Dreams and Nightmares. pic.twitter.com/x8HuD4JZCD — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

The Phillies answered back with Kyle Schwarber hitting a leadoff homerun off Justin Verlander, tieing the game 1-1.

#KHOU11 @astros #WorldSeries #Phillies After giving up the leadoff homer, Verlander settles down and pitches around a Bryce Harper walk to retire the side. 1-1 heading to T of 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

