Here's what needs to happen for the Astros to get into the postseason

With just one win in their remaining two games, Houston is in as a wildcard. There is also a chance they win the AL West.

PHOENIX — The Houston Astros have two games to go in the 2023 regular season, both against the Diamondbacks.

Houston’s not back in the postseason yet, but they helped their chances with a series-opening 2-1 win over Arizona Friday night. Meanwhile, the other two teams in the AL West that Houston is battling it out with are going head-to-head, making these final two days of the regular season that much more interesting.

With Houston holding the tiebreaker against Texas because of a better head-to-head regular-season record, and Seattle holding the tiebreaker over Houston, here are the scenarios for Houston to get into the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

What it comes down to is if Houston wins at least one of their remaining two games, they’re in at least as the wildcard. If they win both remaining games, they could be AL West champs. They can get in even if they lose both remaining games, but would need some help.

If the Astros go 2-0

...and Rangers go 2-0 against Mariners, Houston is in as wildcard

...and Mariners go 2-0 against Rangers, Houston is in as AL West division champs

...and Mariners and Rangers each win a game against each other, Houston is in as AL West division champs (They'd be tied with Texas and own the tiebreaker)

If the Astros go 1-1

...and Rangers go 2-0 against Mariners, Houston is in as wildcard

...and Mariners go 2-0 against Rangers, Houston is in as wildcard. (They'd be tied with Seattle and Texas. Seattle owns the tiebreaker)

...and Mariners and Rangers each win a game against each other, Houston is in as wildcard

If the Astros go 0-2

...and Rangers go 2-0 against Mariners, Houston is in as wildcard

...and Mariners go 2-0 against Rangers, Houston is eliminated

...and Mariners and Rangers each win a game against each other, Houston is eliminated

Houston has Justin Verlander slated to pitch in Saturday's game to try to nail down a playoff spot. Verlander was brilliant in a win against Seattle in his last start. A note -- the Toronto Blue Jays are also in the mix. They have a one-game lead over Houston in the wildcard race, but it doesn't change the scenarios above.