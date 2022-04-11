George Strait, Jim McIngvale to get World Series Game 6 started, roof to be closed

Jim McIngvale will throw out the first pitch and George Strait will give the 'Play Ball' call. Singer-songwriter Andy Grammar will sing the national anthem.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are back in town for Game 6 of the World Series, as they look to close out the Phillies and claim their second World Series championship. And they’ll have some help to get the party started.

Everyone in attendance will get a Rally Towel to cheer the Astron on to victory. Street Fest opens at 4 p.m., and remember -- you have to have a game ticket to get in.

MLB announced Saturday morning that the roof will be closed for Game 6. During the World Series, MLB makes the decision on whether the roof remains open or not during each game.

First pitch is 7:03 p.m., with the Astros’ Framber Valdez going against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Houston leads the best-of-seven series 3-2 after holding on in Game 5 for a 3-2 win.

If Houston doesn’t win Saturday, the World Series goes to a deciding Game 7.

World Series tickets

It's not too late to snag a ticket to the World Series. On Friday, StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said there were still about 4,200 tickets left for the game.

"So the getting in prices currently about $565," Budelli said. "As you get closer to $1,000, that will get you in that lower area and then if you want to sit, you know, behind home plate, maybe be on TV, those are going to run you know, a few thousand."

If that's out of your price range, there are other options to watch the game like watch parties!

World Series traffic and parking

Streets around Minute Maid Park will be closed for the game. Some of them include Crawford, Texas and Congress.

The rideshare drop-off point will be at La Branch and Preston.

If you're looking to reserve parking ahead of time, check out SpotHero. They have parking spots ranging from $15 to $175.

World Series security

The Houston Police Department said it will have extra officers patrolling parking lots, both in uniform and in street clothes.

Guns will not be allowed inside the stadium and drones are banned between 1.5 miles of the ballpark.

The World Series is not the only big event happening in downtown Houston this weekend. Houston is also hosting the International Quilt Festival which brings a crowd of about 40,000.

"We can accommodate many multiple events at the same time. Everyone can feel comfortable, at ease and enjoy the setting. In fact many people like the crowds. I know I do," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and constables will also be stationed in downtown Houston for crowd control.

