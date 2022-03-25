SAN ANTONIO — Four teams battled it out on the court during NCAA March Madness games Thursday night.
The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 63-55, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022 at the AT&T Center.
March Madness continues with Michigan vs Villanova and Houston vs Arizona
The Houston Cougars defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 72-60, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center.
Houston Cougars take on Arizona Wildcats in March Madness
Photos by Antonio (Tony) Morano | Photojournalist / KENS5 TV & Kens5.com