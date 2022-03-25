x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

March Madness continues with Michigan vs Villanova and Houston vs Arizona

The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 63-55, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022 at the AT&T Center.
Credit: Antonio (Tony) Morano

SAN ANTONIO — Four teams battled it out on the court during NCAA March Madness games Thursday night.  

The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 63-55, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022 at the AT&T Center.

Click through the slideshow below for all the action:

March Madness continues with Michigan vs Villanova and Houston vs Arizona

1 / 36
Antonio Morano/Special to KENS 5
The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Michigan Wolverines, 63-55, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022 at the AT&T Center.

The Houston Cougars defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 72-60, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center. 

Click through the slideshow below to see all the action:

Houston Cougars take on Arizona Wildcats in March Madness

1 / 38
Antonio (Tony) Morano
The Houston Cougars defeated the Arizona Wildcats, 72-60, on Thursday night, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center.

Photos by Antonio (Tony) Morano | Photojournalist / KENS5 TV & Kens5.com

In Other News

March Madness one of many events sparking tourism boom in San Antonio