Super Bowl buzz: Aaron Rodgers, Raiders rumors are heating up on Radio Row

Put the whole NFL media in one place and people are going to talk. Right now, they're talking all about Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders rumors.

PHOENIX — After Tom Brady's retirement, attention turned to another veteran future Hall of Fame quarterback expected to change teams this offseason: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is still contemplating retirement, and he stated on Tuesday during the "Pat McAfee Show" he intends to take a four day "darkness retreat" which he hopes will help bring him closer to clarity regarding his decision ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

All this makes it difficult to project where, if at all, Rodgers will be playing next season.

However, Locked on Packers host Peter Bukowski and Locked on Raiders host Your Boy Q, who got together at the Super Bowl media availability, are shocked at how much of the conversation has centered around Rodgers potentially suiting up for Las Vegas in 2023.

"It's the talk of every table here," Q said. "I can't even walk to the bathroom without people saying 'hey Rodgers to Vegas huh?'"

While Rodgers could still choose to retire, the general assumption is that he will play somewhere in 2023, with the New York Jets - and his old offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett - and the Raiders emerging as the most likely destinations for the career Green Bay Packer.

Of course, Vegas has a key player that could swing the momentum toward Rodgers playing in Sin City next season.

"I think the best team is probably the Jets," Q continued. "But I think the best familiarity is probably the Raiders, just because of Davante Adams...these guys were together in the NFL and were very successful. I think that would make a lot more sense."