Predicting the District 14-5A / Division II race

The top four teams from each district advance to the University Interscholastic League playoffs, which start on Nov. 15. The two schools with the largest enrollments compete in the Division I bracket and the two smaller schools advance to Division II. (School enrollments are in parentheses.)

1. Kerrville Tivy (1,475): Antlers have made the playoffs for 21 consecutive seasons.

2. Boerne Champion (1,659): Chargers lost six games last year, but still won a playoff game.

3. Alamo Heights (1,582): Mules missed playoffs last year after winning 10 games in 2016.

4. Medina Valley (1,425): Coach Chris Soza has Panthers on a winning track.

5. Memorial (1,309): Minutemen won first district title in school history last year.

6. Lockhart (1,617): Lions have finished 3-7, missed playoffs two years in a row.

7. Uvalde (1,251): Coyotes have made playoffs nine of past 10 seasons.

8. Kennedy (1,187): Rockets have won only six games in past four seasons.

Preseason Offensive MVP: Tivy quarterback Karson Valverde

Preseason Defensive MVP: Alamo Heights linebacker Maki Carabin

Here is a breakdown of each San Antonio-area team in District 14-5A / Division II:

1. Kerrville Tivy Antlers

Kerrville Tivy quarterback Karson Valverde had an outstanding junior season, passing for 1,313 yards and nine touchdowns and rushing for 684 yards and 14 scores in 13 games. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: David Jones, 50-24 in six seasons at Tivy

2017 records: 10-3 overall, 6-1 in District 26-5A (second)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Corpus Christi Calallen 31-24 in 5A Division II third round

Starters returning (O/D): 5/2

Players to watch: LB James Huff, senior; WR Brooks McCoy, junior; QB Trapper Pannell, junior; FS Race Risinger, junior; QB Karson Valverde, senior; WR Josh Vela, senior.

Season opener: at Dripping Springs, Aug. 31

District 14-5A / Division II opener: at Boerne Champion, Sept. 21

Outlook: Tivy went three rounds into the playoffs and finished 10-3 last year after slipping to 4-7 in 2016. The Antlers lost 41 seniors to graduation, but the consensus around their newly realigned district is that they still have enough talent to challenge for the league title. Tivy returns seven starters, including senior Karson Valverde, a dual-threat quarterback who passed for 1,313 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 684 yards and 14 TDs. Junior Trapper Pannell saw playing time at quarterback as a sophomore last year, passing for 800 yards and five TDs. The best of the receiving corps are Josh Vela, who caught 37 passes for 600 yards and two TDs in 2016, and Brooks McCoy (480 yards/ 5 TDs). The only starters returning on defense are linebacker James Huff and free safety Race Risinger. Huff and Risinger finished with 111 and 80 tackles, respectively, last year.

2. Boerne Champion Chargers

Boerne Champion linebacker Derek Foster (25), tackling an Angleton ball carrier in last year's second-round playoff game, will anchor the Chargers' defense this season. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Keith Kaiser, 43-17 in five seasons at Champion

2017 records: 6-6 overall, 4-3 in District 26-5A (three-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Angleton 69-7 in 5A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 8/6

Players to watch: WR Konner Beavers, senior; QB/DB Luke Boyers, junior; OL Peyton Dougherty, senior; LB Derek Foster, senior; WR Chase Locke, senior; OL Harrison Moskal, junior; LB Jackson Pickett, senior; DL Lake Schara, junior.

Season opener: vs. Stevens, Aug. 30, Farris Stadium

District 14-5A / Division II opener: vs. Kerrville Tivy, Sept. 21, Boerne ISD Stadium

Outlook: Quarterback/safety Luke Boyers leads Champion’s contingent of returning starters. One of the best athletes in the San Antonio area, Boyers is a playmaker on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He is the Chargers’ top returning tackler and a threat as a runner and passer at quarterback. Wide receivers Konner Beavers and Chase Locke will be Boyers’ main targets. Beavers finished last season with 63 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns, and Locke had 55 catches for 708 yards and eight scores. Peyton Dougherty, who had 22 pancake blocks last year, and Harrison Moskal are the leaders on the offensive line. Boyers will get plenty of help on defense from two first-rate players, linebacker Derek Foster and lineman Lake Schara.

3. Alamo Heights Mules

Alamo Heights quarterback Reed Andersen had an outstanding junior season, passing for 2,949 yards and 27 touchdowns in his third year as a starter. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Mike Norment, 48-21 in six seasons at Alamo Heights

2017 records: 5-5, 4-3 in District 26-5A (three-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2016, lost to Richmond Foster 55-27 in 5A Division I second round

Starters returning (O/D): 3/3

Players to watch: QB Reed Andersen, senior; DL Henry Bell, junior; LB Maki Carabin, senior; DL Curtis Gunn, junior; WR Aaron Proctor, junior; WR Nik Proctor, senior; TE Jack Seger, junior.

Season opener: vs. New Braunfels, Aug. 31, Alamo Heights

District 14-4A / Division II opener: vs. Kennedy, Sept. 21, Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Outlook: The Mules slipped to 5-5 last year after finishing 10-2 and reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2016. The marquee players for Heights this season are All-State linebacker Maki Carabin, who earned All-State honors last year, and prolific quarterback Reed Andersen. A starter since his freshman season, Carabin had 145 tackles, caused three fumbles and made an interception as a junior. He has had more than 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons. Andersen was outstanding as a junior, passing for 2,949 yards and 27 touchdowns. His primary targets will be brothers Nik and Aaron Proctor. Nik caught 73 passes for 1,130 yards and 16 TDs, and also has scored six TDs on kick returns. Aaron was a key player on the offense last year, finishing with 49 receptions for 557 yards and three TDs. He rushed for 234 yards and three TDs. Lineman Henry Bell, who had three sacks last year, is another standout who will help Carabin anchor the defense.

4. Medina Valley Panthers

Medina Valley offensive tackle Edward Roya, left to right, free safety Cole Modgling and quarterback Alek Child are among 13 returning starters from last year's 6-5 playoff team. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Chris Soza, 11-10 in two seasons at Medina Valley

2017 records: 6-5 overall, 4-3 in District 26-5A (three-way tie for third)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Austin McCallum 37-14 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 6/7

Players to watch: QB Alek Child, senior; FB James Gipson, junior; CB Dante Henry, senior; QB Charlie Marsh, junior; RB/WR Logan Masters, senior; FS Cole Modgling, senior; C Spencer Payne, junior; center Edward Roya, senior; LB Grant Snider, junior.

Season opener: at Waco La Vega, Aug. 31

District 14-5A / Division II opener: at Lockhart, Sept. 21

Outlook: The Panthers made the playoffs in their second season under coach Chris Soza, who built a consistent winner at Alice before succeeding Steve Hale at Medina Valley. Soza will rely on the leadership of 13 returning starters, six on offense and seven on defense, to keep the Panthers in the top tier of the district. MV has two reliable quarterbacks in Alek Child and Charlie Marsh, who combined to pass for 1,475 yards last season. Fullback Gipson, who rushed for 548 yards and three touchdowns, is back to fuel the running game. Center Spencer Payne and tackle Edward Roya anchor the offensive line. The defense will be led by linebacker Grant Snider, who was named District 26-5A Newcomer of the Year after finishing with 140 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions as a sophomore. Free safety Cole Modgling and cornerback Dante Henry are two other defensive standouts.

5. Memorial Minutemen

Memorial coach Kemmie Lewis guided the Minutemen to their first football district championship in the history of their school, which had not recorded a winning season since 1994. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com

Coach: Kemmie Lewis, 7-14 in one season at Memorial

2017 records: 7-4 overall, 7-1 in District 28-5A (first)

Last playoff appearance: 2017, lost to Victoria West 45-17 in 5A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 6/4

Players to watch: DL Angel Banderas, junior; DL Gabriel Castillo, junior; QB Cesar Flores, junior; LB Lee Guerrero, senior; QB Joel Lozano, junior; DL Jose Perez, senior; RB Adrian Urdiales, junior; WR Carlos Urdiales, junior.

Season opener: vs. Bandera, Aug. 31, Edgewood Veterans Stadium

District 14-5A / Division II opener: vs. Southside, Sept. 13, Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Outlook: Picked to finish last in District 28-5A last year, Memorial had a season that long will be remembered by the Minutemen and their fans. A perennial doormat, Memorial became one of the more compelling storylines of the 2017 season. The Minutemen overcame a 1-3 start to win their first football district title in school history and snap a streak of 22 losing seasons. Led by coach Kemmie Lewis, Memorial won seven games for the first time since 1970, when the Minutemen went 8-2 in their fourth season (1970). UIL realignment was not kind to Memorial this year, moving them out of a district that included seven San Antonio ISD schools and putting them in a league with area heavyweights Kerrville Tivy, Boerne Champion and Alamo Heights. But as the Minutemen demonstrated last year, they aren’t to be taken lightly. Memorial lost heavily to graduation, but quarterback Cesar Flores, running back Adrian Urdiales and his brother, wide receiver Carlos Urdiales, have big-play ability. The defense will be led by linemen Angel Banderas, Gabriel Castillo and Jose Perez, and linebacker Lee Guerrero.

8. Kennedy Rockets

Kennedy quarterback Angel Sanchez (No. 7), watching the ball after throwing a pass against Brackenridge last season, passed for 1,920 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

Coach: Ben Benavides, first season at Kennedy

2017 records: 0-10 overall, 0-8 in District 28-5A (ninth)

Last playoff appearance: 2009, lost to Kerrville Tivy 65-2 in 4A Division II bi-district

Starters returning (O/D): 5/7

Players to watch: WR/DB Justin Arriaga, senior; DL Ezequiel Carreon, senior; TE/DL Dylan Dominguez, senior; WR/DB Joshua Arguijo, senior; RB/DB Nathan Martinez, junior; OL Darius Mireles, junior; QB Angel Sanchez, senior; QB/DB Gregory San Miguel, junior.

Season opener: at Devine, Aug. 31

District 28-5A opener: vs. Alamo Heights, Sept. 21, Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Outlook: A 1989 Kennedy graduate, Ben Benavides returned to his alma mater in the spring to succeed Mike Inco as the Rockets’ head coach. Benavides had been defensive coordinator at Burbank for six years before taking the job at Kennedy, This is Benavides’ second stint at Kennedy, where he was defensive coordinator for nine years before going to Burbank. Benavides succeeds Mike Inco, who went 6-34 in four seasons with the Rockets. Kennedy finished 0-10 last year. Returning quarterback Angel Sanchez passed for 1,920 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. He also rushed for 253 yards and four TDs. Wide receiver/defensive back Joshua Arguijo, the team’s top returning tackler, will play both ways. Ezequiel Carreon is being counted on to anchor the defensive line.

