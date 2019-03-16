SAN ANTONIO — First Quarter: Spurs 31, Knicks 20

Eleven points separate the Spurs and Knicks after one quarter of play at the AT&T center, a Patty Mills three-pointer putting his team up by double-digits for the first time with 15 seconds to go.

The Spurs' leading scorer for the season, DeMar DeRozan, is in familiar territory, leading all players with seven points in the early going as San Antonio leads 31-20.

---

After a pair of DeRozan free throws, the Spurs are up by seven on the Knicks with 3:20 to go in the opening period.They're sinking nearly 53 percent of their attempts from the floor, but are only 1-5 so far from downtown, helping the Knicks stay within striking distance.

---

At the first full timeout, the home team leads, 12-11. All five starts have scored for San Antonio, which is shooting 50 percent from the field with 6:47 to go in the first.

---

San Antonio nabbed the first points of the game thanks to (who else?) Derrick White. The Spur has been on fire as of late, scoring at least 14 points in four of his team's last six games, including 23 on Tuesday at Dallas.

New York leads by one early, 7-6.

Pregame

Despite their abysmal season, the Knicks found a way to defeat San Antonio in New York in February, scorching the Silver and Black defense for 130 points.

But, as has been the story of this rollercoaster season for the Spurs, that was a much different team than the one that has reeled off six straight wins, a streak that includes triumphs over the Thunder, Nuggets and Bucks.

They'll be looking not only to keep that streak going in the Friday night home matchup, but also to get revenge a month after one of the more stranger losses of the season.

San Antonio is 39-29 heading into their game Friday, the beginning of a four-game homestand. They occupy the seventh spot in the Western Conference Standings. At 13-55, however, the Knicks are just looking to give their fans a reason to watch.

Friday night's game tips off at 7:30 p.m. Follow along here for quarter-by-quarter updates and analysis.