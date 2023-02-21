UIW's elite quarterback and wide receiver tandem taken together in USFL draft

The Pittsburgh Maulers selected star signal caller Lindsey Scott Jr. with the second overall pick, then added his favorite target Taylor Grimes in round seven.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — University of the Incarnate Word's football team will be well represented in the USFL, with a prolific passing tandem heading to the same team in the draft.

The Pittsburgh Maulers took star signal caller Lindsey Scott Jr. with the second overall pick, then added his favorite target Taylor Grimes in round seven.

Scott put up insane numbers for the Cardinals in his third season, completing over 70% of his passes for 4,657 yards, an FCS record 60 touchdowns and just 8 interceptions. He threw seven touchdowns in the first half... twice. A walking first down, he averaged over 10 yards per pass attempt. He also rushed for over 700 yards and 11 scores.

After an explosive season where he led UIW to a 12-2 record and an FCS Playoff semifinal, he became the first Cardinal to win the Walter Payton award as the best offensive player in FCS football.

Scott started out at LSU in 2016 and bounced to three other schools before he wound up at Incarnate Word. It only took him about a minute to throw his first touchdown as a Cardinal, heaving a deep strike through double coverage to a streaking Taylor Grimes. Now, that pairing will take their chemistry to the pros.

Taking a look back at out first touchdown of the season just minutes into the game 👀



Is this a good start? #TheWord pic.twitter.com/G12LlSf3p8 — UIW Football (@UIWFootball) September 4, 2022

Grimes was also a standout in his two seasons at UIW. In 2021 he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,145 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, all leading the team. The next year with Scott, he went for 83 catches, 1,221 yards and 15 scores.