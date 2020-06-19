Cowboys linked to Jamal Adams again after safety requests trade from Jets

After requesting a trade from the New York Jets, the Dallas Cowboys are once again a rumored favored destination for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

DALLAS — Aerosmith once sang, “It’s the same old story, same old song and dance, my friend.” There’s no truth to the rumor that this was about the Dallas Cowboys and Jamal Adams, however.

For at least the third time in less than a year, the Cowboys and the New York Jets’ safety have been linked in trade rumors. This time, it appears as though Adams is directly asking for a ticket out of town.

Adams is unhappy in his current situation and has requested to be traded out of New York which has made his availability a question, but, anytime Adams’ name hits the market, the reverberations are felt in Dallas.

Right now it’s important to note that his current team has not allowed permission to seek a new team. Yet, as always, when Adams being traded is brought up, the Cowboys are one of the teams consistently mentioned.

The reasoning is sound. The Cowboys tried to acquire Adams at the trade deadline last October, but a deal was never thought to be close. Offering up their first-round pick, which turned into the selection of CeeDee Lamb, and CB Anthony Brown, who the Cowboys have since re-signed, wasn’t enough to entice the Jets.

Rumors were again flying near the 2020 NFL Draft when Adams announced he would not attend Jets offseason workouts unless the team discussed an extension. Although the Jets maintained they had no plans to trade the stud safety, that didn’t stop the rumor mill from churning out the Cowboys as a possible destination.

Dallas also has a need at the safety position. Despite signing HaHa Clinton-Dix and still believing in the promise of Xavier Woods, Adams would be a massive upgrade. He’s an All-Pro player who can help take the defense to the next level with his ability to affect the game at the line of scrimmage, as well as in the middle of the field.

What makes things even more intriguing now is the fact that Adams’ list of teams he’d accept a trade to includes his hometown Cowboys.

Unfortunately, that list also includes the rival Philadelphia Eagles. It would be a weird twist of fate to see the Eagles tortured by the sight of the Cowboys drafting Lamb, only to turn around and trade for Adams under the Cowboys noses. It would be even more ironic because if the Cowboys had traded for Adams last October, the Eagles might have wound up with Lamb.

For now, let’s deal with things we know. Adams wants a trade, the Jets haven’t granted permission, but if they were to look for a deal, the Cowboys remain near the top of the list. Not much of this has changed since the trade deadline in 2019.

If the Cowboys were to inquire about a trade, they might be getting a bargain. Although Adams wants an extension and likely top-tier money, the reports are that he’s willing to wait to talk contract until after the 2020 season.

Cowboys fans must think this is déjà vu. A few years ago it was the constant pursuit of safety Earl Thomas, who told the Cowboys to “come get him” after a game. That never materialized and it left team supporters dejected. The Cowboys haven’t valued the safety position much over the last 15 years and that proved true with Thomas and could prove true with Adams.

Nevertheless, the page has now turned to Adams. Dallas was unwilling to part with the money for an aging player in Thomas, but Adams is a different story. Adams is now a better player than Thomas and is just about to be in the prime of his career. These types of players don’t come along often. In many ways, Adams is similar to Amari Cooper in his age, talent, and career trajectory.

And that is why deals like this also don’t come cheap. The Cowboys would have to be willing to part with significant draft capital to acquire Adams. They aren’t one player away, but Adams would make the Cowboys a much better team. The Cowboys already have a deep and talented roster, the arrival of Adams could catapult the team into becoming serious contenders.

Cowboys Nation is in refresh mode on social media waiting for the team to trade for Adams, again. Cue Steven Tyler!

Do you think that this will be the time that Jamal Adams finally lands in Dallas or has that ship already sailed?