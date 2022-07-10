HIGHLIGHTS: Texas Longhorns shut out Oklahoma Sooners in Red River Showdown for 1st time since 1965

A breakdown of the lopsided matchup at the Cotton Bowl, which Texas won 49-0.

DALLAS — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m., Texas and Oklahoma squared off for the 118th time in the AT&T Red River Showdown. The game aired on ABC.

WFAA Digital Producer Paul Livengood provided updates throughout the day – before, during and after the highly-anticipated rivalry game.

FINAL: Texas 49, OU 0

1st quarter

Texas will receive the opening kickoff. Oklahoma differed to the second half after winning the coin toss. On Texas' opening drive, the Sooners forced UT into a three-and-out.

Davis Beville started the game at quarterback for the Sooners. Dillon Gabriel is still recovering after being injured last week against TCU. After moving the chains one time, the Longhorns defense forced OU to punt on its opening drive, as well.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: UT gets on the board first with 6:48 left in the first quarter after a 12-play, 90-yard drive capped off by a two-yard run by Bijan Robinson.

Q1 | 6:48



UT 7

Oklahoma went for it on two different fourth downs: a 4th and 3 that the Sooners converted on a fake field goal trick play and another 4th and short inside the 10-yard line, which was stuffed by the Texas defense. The first quarter ended two plays later on Texas' next offensive drive. Texas 7, OU 0.

2nd quarter

Texas started the quarter with 3rd and 1 on their own 17-yard line after stopping Oklahoma on a fourth down conversion attempt on the previous drive.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers finds Xavier Worthy for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Texas 14, OU 0.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Ewers caps off a 9-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Keilan Robinson. Ewers has completed 14-of-16 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Texas 21, OU 0.

Q2 | 7:32



UT 21

OU 0



Ewers 15-yard TD pass to Keilan Robinson. Ewers looks just as good (if not better) as he did against Bama.



OU was driving the field and threw an interception in the red zone. Texas takes over on downs with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Q2 | 3:06



OU's Eric Gray attempts a jump pass, which is picked off by UT's Jahdae Barron.



TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Quinn Ewers gets his third touchdown of the first half, this time a 24-yard strike to Ja'Tavion Sanders. Texas 28, OU 0.

Q2 | 0:18



UT 28

OU 0



Ewers with his 3rd TD of the first half, a 24-yard strike to Sanders.



OU quarterback Davis Beville threw an interception on a deep pass to end the half.

HALFTIME: Texas 28, Oklahoma 0

Here is a look at the halftime stats:

Texas:

Quinn Ewers: 16-22 passing, 211 yards, 3 touchdowns

Bijan Robinson: 16 carries, 95 yards, 1 touchdown

Ja'Tavion Sanders: 3 catches, 44 yards, 1 touchdown

Oklahoma:

Davis Beville: 4-8 passing, 31 yards, 1 interception

Jalil Farooq: 4 carries, 61 rushing yards

Eric Gray: 10 carries, 48 rushing yards; 1-2 passing, 1 interception

Texas shutout Oklahoma in the first half for the first time since 1984.

3rd quarter

Oklahoma started with the ball in the second half.

Faced with a 4th and 2 on their on 44-yard line, Davis Beville rolled out to his left and was stopped before making the line to gain. Texas takes over on downs on the OU 43-yard line.

OU INTERCEPTION: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws his first interception of the game with just over 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Oklahoma did not take advantage of the turnover and went three-and-out after intercepting Ewers.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Bijan Robinson scores his second touchdown of the game, an 11-yard scamper to cap off a 7-play, 76-yard drive. Texas 35, OU 0.

Oklahoma responded with another three-and-out, the team's third of the game.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Quinn Ewers throws his fourth touchdown pass of the game and his second to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. The 18-yard strike puts UT up 42-0.

Q3 | 1:57



UT 42

OU 0



End of the fourth. Texas up big, 42-0.

4th quarter

Oklahoma has the ball to start the fourth quarter, but it was fourth down and the Sooners punted the ball away.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Johnathan Brooks scores from 18 yards out to cap a 5-play, 54-yard drive. Texas 49, OU 0.

Q4 | 12:11

UT 49

OU 0



Texas has taken out its starting players, including Quinn Ewers and Bijan Robinson, with more than 10 minutes remaining in the game.

Q4 | 10:15



That'll do it for Ewers today. Hudson Card in at QB for Texas.



Texas missed a 42-yard field goal with 5:38 remaining in the game. Longhorns still up 49-0.

Texas ran the clock out and beat the Sooners, 49-0. It's the first time Texas has shut out Oklahoma since 1965.

FINAL



UT 49

OU 0



History

The past nine matchups between these games have all ended as one-possession games, so we should be in for a treat should history repeat itself!

Former Southlake Carroll star and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will start for the Longhorns after missing three games due to a collarbone injury.

Storylines to watch

First unranked matchup in over 20 years

Both teams enter this year's matchup unranked, the first time this has happened since 1998. Each squad boasts a 3-2 record.

Texas' losses have come by the skin of their teeth: a one-point home loss to No. 1 Alabama and an overtime loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Oklahoma is on a two-game losing streak to TCU (55-24) and Kansas State (41-34).

Texas holds the all-time advantage in unranked matchups against the Sooners, 10-1-1. For a look at the 100-plus-year-old history of the Red River Showdown, click here.

Will Quinn Ewers be healthy enough to play?

Former Southlake star and Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start for the first time since injuring his collarbone in the Alabama game.

Sarkisian told WFAA sister station KVUE that Ewers has thrown the ball in practice for weeks.

"[The quarterback room is] healthier than we've ever been since the start of the season, so that's positive. We'll see how the week goes," said Sarkisian.

Will Dillon Gabriel be healthy enough to play?

Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was knocked out of the TCU game and put into concussion protocol. ESPN's Pete Thamel has reported this week that Gabriel has not practiced, and OU has given three of their backup quarterbacks snaps in practice: Pitt transfer Davis Beville, East Texas native General Booty and Flower Mound alum Nick Evers.

Thamel reported that Beville would be the quarterback expected to start, but Sooner fans will have to wait and see on gameday if Gabriel is available.

Where to watch

Where Cotton Bowl, Dallas

When: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m.

TV: WFAA Ch. 8 ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George)

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship); SiriusXM channel 135 or 199 and SXM App channel 953.