SAN ANTONIO — Dynamic Brandeis quarterback Jordan Battles ran for three touchdowns and passed for another score, leading the Broncos to a 31-25 victory against Johnson in the season opener for both teams at Heroes Stadium.

A crowd of 4,725 watched Brandeis, which lost in the state quarterfinals last year, lead for the entire game. But Johnson didn't go quietly into the night.

Down by two touchdowns with 10 minutes left, the Jaguars pulled to within 31-25 on Justin Rodriguez's 2-yard TD with 4:00 left. But the Jaguars never got the ball back.

Brandeis went ahead 28-13 on its first possession of the second half, when Battles scored on a 9-yard run and Xavier Lopez kicked his fourth extra point. Battles' TD capped a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

Johnson responded with a seven-play, 50-yard scoring march that was capped by Rodriguez's 3-yard run with 3:55 left in the third period. The extra-point was blocked, leaving the Jags trailing 28-19.

The Broncos stretched their lead to 31-19 on their next possession when Lopez converted a 23-yard field goal after a drive stalled at the Johnson 1. A false-start penalty moved the Broncos back to the 6.

Battles threw for one TD and ran for two others as Brandeis took a 21-13 halftime lead.

The Broncos' first TD of the season came on Battles' 8-yard strike to Corion Holmes with 4:20 left in the opening quarter. Lopez converted the first of his extra-point kicks to put Brandeis up 7-0.

Johnson retaliated quickly, scoring on Rodriguez' 76-yard run on the first play of its next possession. Reed Kieny kicked the extra point to tie the with 4:03 left in the first period.

Brandeis took advantage of a short field to take the lead for good. Taking over at the Johnson 25 after a high snap forced punter Landon Brandvik to run on fourth-and-9, Battles scored his first TD on a 2-yard run. Lopez's kick made it 14-7 with 5:15 remaining in the half. Battles' run capped a five-play drive.

After forcing a punt on Johnson's next possession, the Broncos stunned the Jags with a three-play, 65-yard drive that ended with Battles' 20-yard TD run with 2:52 left in the half. Lopez made it 21-7 with his third extra-point kick of the first half. The big play in the drive was Holmes' 41-yard run on the first play of the possession.

Undaunted, Johnson trimmed Brandeis' lead to 21-13 on a 75-yard pass from Ty Reasoner to wide receiver Shane Johnson with 1:48 left in the half. The extra-point kick was blocked.