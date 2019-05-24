SAN ANTONIO — It was a wild night Thursday in San Antonio, as local and celebriteis came together for the 24th annual Zoo La La.

The fundraiser benefits the San Antonio Zoo's wildlife conservation projects. More than one thousand people enjoyed cuisine from 50 local vendors, like Sangria on the Burg and Los Barrios.

Pop stars "O Town" and Aaron Carter performed at the event. Carter says this is just one stop on his national tour.

"I'm doing it's relevant to who I am it's a good reflection of what my identity is today. I don't have a piano tattooed on my arm for no reason I'm focused on creating music and creating something new," says Carter.