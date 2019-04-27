SAN ANTONIO — A 12-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found floating in a hotel pool on the city's north side.

According to police, several kids from north Texas were in town for a retreat.

They were swimming in the pool at The Marriott hotel in the 3200 block of northwest Loop 410 when they spotted the boy floating in the pool.

Chaperones and the kids pilled the boy, who was unresponsive, from the pool, according to police.

CPR was attempted on the boy and EMS was called.

The 12-year-old was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation continues.