'I will not be quiet anymore' | Cherelle Griner says she's pushing government to bring Brittney Griner home

Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also told CBS Mornings that it's "very disheartening" that she has not heard from President Biden yet.

MOSCOW, Russia — The wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner says it breaks her heart to hear the contents of a letter the basketball player wrote to President Joe Biden.

In a letter delivered to Biden on Monday, Brittney wrote in part, "I'm terrified I might be here forever."

Brittney was arrested in Russia back in February on charges of possessing cannabis oil.

"She doesn't say words like that lightly," Cherelle Griner said. "That means she truly is terrified that she may never see us again...I share those same sentiments."

Brittney's trial in Russia began last week.

The U.S. says Brittney is being wrongfully detained. In a personal plea, Brittney urged Biden to free all captives and wrote, "I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don't forget about me and the other American detainees."

Meanwhile, Cherelle says she's done letting the government attempt to handle things behind the scenes.

"I will not be quiet anymore," Cherelle said. "I will find that balance of harm versus help in pushing our government to do everything that's possible because being quiet, they're not moving, they're not doing anything."

A spokesperson with the National Security Council tells CBS News, "The U.S. government continues to work aggressively – using every available means – to bring her home."

But Cherelle says she's still waiting for a direct response from President Biden.

"I still have not heard from him," Cherelle said. "And, honestly, it's very disheartening."

In the letter, which was delivered on the Fourth of July, Brittney wrote that freedom "means something completely different" to her this year.