Verify: Is it illegal to park in front of a mailbox in San Antonio?

However, if your mailbox is blocked repeatedly your mail delivery could be interrupted.

SAN ANTONIO — Parking in San Antonio is not always easy. Many of us have grown up thinking it is illegal to park in front of mailboxes, including myself.

But when KENS 5 viewer Anita Bowman asked the question, we wanted to make sure.

THE QUESTION

Is it true that it is illegal to park in front of a mailbox in San Antonio?

THE SOURCES

Becky Hernandez, a spokesperson with USPS Corporate Communications.

The United States Postal Service website.

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

"There is no law that specifically prohibits parking in front of a mailbox," Hernandez said in a statement to KENS 5. "However, the Postal Service does have guidelines in place regarding approaches to a mailbox. Each resident is responsible for keeping the approach to his or her mailbox clear, in order to facilitate safe and secure delivery. A blocked mail receptacle can create a potentially hazardous situation."

"The Postal Service will do its best to deliver the mail," the USPS's website adds. "However, if the carrier continually experiences a problem delivering the mail and the customer does not take prompt action to remove the obstacle, the postmaster may, with proper notification and the approval of the district manager, temporarily withdraw delivery service until the problem is corrected."