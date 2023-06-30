Can the natural supplement berberine help you lose weight? | VERIFY

Experts say the results would be minimal compared to other weight loss medications.

SAN ANTONIO — Ozempic and Wegovy have been in the news a lot lately, cited as ways to lose weight. But they aren't always used the way they should be.

In tonight's VERIFY, we look into another possible weight-loss alternative.

We're talking about a compound that can be extracted from several plants with a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine called berberine, and it is taking the internet by storm.

Berberine is indeed natural. It is actually derived or extracted from a group of shrubs.

THE QUESTION

Is berberine a natural weight loss alternative that can actually work?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Maria Escobar, an Endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism specialist with UT Health San Antonio

Dr. Alana Biggers, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois, and board certified internal medicine physician.

THE ANSWER

WHAT WE FOUND

Escobar told us you wouldn't lose as much weight compared to other medications like Ozempic.

"The data that we have is not more than five pounds," she said. "And when you compare it to other medications where you can be losing 10% of your body weight."

A recent article posted in Healthline and reviewed by Biggers stated, "In one (older) 12-week study in people with obesity, taking 500 mg of berberine three times per day caused about 5 pounds of weight loss, on average. Additionally, a review of 12 studies found that supplementing with berberine led to significant reductions in body weight, body mass index, and belly fat."

So yes, it is true. Berberine is a natural weight loss alternative that can actually work.

Escobar added that anybody should talk to their physician first before starting any weight loss regimen including any type of supplement or medication.