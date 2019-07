SAN ANTONIO — A train accident involving an 18-wheeler was reported Monday afternoon.

Photos from a KENS 5 viewer show the aftermath of the accident. It appears the train struck the trailer portion of the big rig.

The accident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. at Probandt near Lone Star, south of downtown.

There is no word yet on any injuries. A KENS 5 crew is on the scene and working to gather more information.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.