SAN ANTONIO — The parents who called police over their son behaving erratically will now have to plan his funeral after he was fatally shot by an officer overnight.

According to San Antonio Police, the suspect was "going crazy" throwing things around the house when his parents called police to the home in the 11700 block of Springdale Drive just before 3 am Monday.

SAPD says when an officer walked to the back bedroom the suspect fired a shotgun toward them. The veteran officer returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

The officer was not injured.

The suspect was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only identified as a male in his 30s.