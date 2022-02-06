'I got a grandson in there': Family members speak about law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting

In the video, you can hear loved ones pleading law enforcement to allow them to go inside the school to act fast.

UVALDE, Texas — New cell video obtained by KENS 5 is from a parent of a student at Robb Elementary. It shows law enforcement rushing by the father with long guns saying: “Get back we’re going to get him.”

The parent of a 3rd grader said he arrived at 11:50 a.m. that Tuesday and started recording. The father wanted to remain anonymous. However, he said he’s furious with the narrative changing by law enforcement. He also believes they should have acted quicker.

In the video, you can hear loved ones pleading law enforcement to allow them to go inside the school to act fast.

“I got a grandson in there,” one person said in the video.

From a distance, you can hear sirens. The parent, who shared the video, said he wishes he would have gone in to the school. As according to law enforcement, the gunman was inside for more than one hour. Also, in the cell-phone video you even hear what appears to be another parent asking about their child who was inside the school.

All of the comes on the heels of State Senator Roland Gutierrez revealing new information about the 911 calls that came in that Tuesday. Some of the calls even coming from children inside Robb Elementary pleading for help.

“We are not going to let these kids be forgotten,” the senator said. What we do know is that the 911 calls where not being communicated to the so-called incident commander officer Arredondo. They were being communicated to a Uvalde Police Officer.”