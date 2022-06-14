'Floating Flowers of Prayer for Uvalde' service happening in Castroville Tuesday night

The community is invited to gather near September Square in Castroville at 7 P.M. Tuesday night. Flowers will be available to throw in the river.

CASTROVILLE, Texas — Ahr's Flower Shop quickly stepped in to help support Uvalde floral shops and families impacted by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. Owner, Veronica Berger, said floral shops from all across the country volunteered their time, flowers, and monetary donations to support, as well.

"All the florists around knew what it takes to take a single funeral, let a lone all these little angels," Berger said. "We got over $13,000 in donations…then the flowers we got in was over $100,000 worth of flowers."

Berger said they have delivered flowers to Uvalde at least once a day since May 25. After all of their donations, they still had a room full of flowers left they did not know what to do with, until Berger decided to help organize a "Floating Flowers of Prayer for Uvalde" service.

"(We) are here cutting the heads off of all the flowers that we’ve been keeping alive for the last three weeks and filling the baskets for this prayer service so that we can throw them over the bridge in Castroville and let them float down with our prayers."

The community is invited to gather near September Square off of Main Street in Castroville at 7 P.M. Berger said there are thousands of flowers available for people to throw into the Medina River. Parking will be available at Dollar Tree, The Landmark Inn, Park 'n Ride, Sammy's and Bill Miller.