Update expected on surge in migrants at border in Del Rio last week

Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department will talk about how operations were conducted to secure the area around the port of entry.

WESLACO, Texas — A recap of how authorities handled the major recent surge in migrants at the border in Del Rio will be provided at a news conference Thursday morning. The briefing is set for 10 a.m. and will be held by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department in Weslaco at the DPS office there.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had temporarily closed the Del Rio Port of Entry on September 17 and rerouted traffic to Eagle Pass Port of Entry after thousands of Haitian migrants showed up under the international bridge. According to some estimates, the crowd included more than 14,000 people. Many were flown back to Haiti, while others were released in the U.S.