SAN ANTONIO — Allegedly held against her will, a woman said she was trapped in a home and sexually assaulted for nearly two weeks. San Antonio Police tells KENS 5 there could be more victims.

A 30-year-old woman told police she escaped from captivity on Valentine's Day after being held in a west San Antonio home since Feb. 2. The victim told San Antonio Police she was held captive in a home on Melissa Sue Drive, near Callaghan and Culebra roads.

Police say 38-year-old Steven Rendon locked the victim in his home and refused to let her leave.

Rendon has been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

The affidavit for an arrest warrant states that the victim was visiting with Rendon when he became angry with her because of the way she looked at him.

The woman told detectives Rendon first struck her in the face with his hand.

The affidavit goes on to state that Rendon secured all the windows in the home, threatened the victim that he would hurt her if she left and then took her phone away.

The victim told police the exterior doors of the house were locked and could only be unlocked with a key on the inside.

Sylvia Gonzalez doesn't know the victim, but she does know Rendon.

"I am happy that she found the strength to get away," Gonzales said. "And there was somebody above watching her."

She said her daughter, Amalia "Molly" Garza, dated the suspect for several years.

"They were boyfriend and girlfriend and living together," she said. "She was hoping for marriage."

However, a wedding never happened. Nearly two years ago, Amalia went missing, and no one has seen or heard from her since. The last time Gonzalez spoke to her daughter was on the phone in March of 2018. She said Rendon was in the car.

"It comes to my memory all the time, that it was the last time I spoke to her," Gonzalez said.

Rendon has never been charged or been named a suspect in Amalia's disappearance. But Gonzalez said she believes he knows where her daughter is located. The family is holding on to hope.

"That's why we stay strong," she said. "We are waiting to see her one day. And find out the truth."

After his recent arrest, Gonzalez and police believe Rendon could have victimized other women.

Also according to jail records, Rendon was arrested again on Wednesday night. He is facing a charge of intoxication assault.