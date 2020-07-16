x
Man shot by DPS trooper at 7-Eleven in San Marcos

No officers or troopers were injured in the incident, according to SMPD.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by a trooper at a gas station in San Marcos. According to the San Marcos Police Department, no officers or troopers were injured in the incident.

The incident happened at a 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive near Interstate Highway 35 at 9:26 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. 

Although Texas Department of Public Safety could not tell KVUE what led up to the shooting, DPS did confirm that a suspect, who was in a car with several other people, was shot by a trooper. That man has non-life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

DPS could not confirm if the man who was shot or if the other people in the car were arrested or face charges. 

According to the City of San Marcos, San Marcos police there were assisting the Texas Rangers with the investigation. DPS is also investigating.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

