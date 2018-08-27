SAN ANTONIO - A deadly apartment fire originated from food cooking on a stove, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

As KENS 5 reported, 68-year-old Barbara Lowe died when she could not escape from her burning apartment in the Medical Center area on Aug. 20.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the Ashler Oaks Apartment complex at 4100 Parkdale Dr.

RELATED: Family says mother died in apartment fire, son fighting for his life

Family members also said Lowe's son was critically burned.

The fire reportedly damaged about a dozen apartment units.

© 2018 KENS