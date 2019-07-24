SAN ANTONIO — A Kerrville native who died in a North Korean prisoner-of-war camp 68 years ago has finally returned home.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Kerrville TX- City Hall, U.S. Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler was only 17 when he was captured on November 28, 1950.

Butler's unit was overrun by Chinese Communist Forces during the Korean War. The teen died two months later, succumbing to malnutrition and dysentery.

Through the work of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Butler's remains were identified and returned to the United States last year.

Today, crowds lined up along Sidney Baker Street and Junction Highway to pay tribute to Butler as he was escorted through town on his way to the Kerrville Funeral Home.

Butler will remain at the funeral home until Friday when he will be laid to rest in Nichols Cemetery.